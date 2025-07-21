Chicago man charged with DUI after suburban traffic stop, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was stopped in Palatine on July 15 for lane violations, police said. Officers say the driver showed signs of impairment and had a suspended license. He faces felony DUI charges and is due back in court in September.



A Chicago man is facing a felony DUI charge after he was pulled over last week and allegedly showed signs of impairment.

What we know:

Palatine police say they stopped 57-year-old Dorel Costiuc around 2:15 a.m. on July 15 in the 900 block of East Dundee Road after noticing several lane use violations.

When officers spoke with Costiuc, they said he showed signs of impairment. Police also discovered his license was suspended due to multiple prior DUI offenses and that there was open alcohol inside his Chevrolet Silverado.

Costiuc was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Prior DUI Convictions) – Class 4 Felony

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Class A Misdemeanor

Improper Lane Usage – Petty Offense

Dorel Costiuc | PPD

What's next:

He appeared in court on Friday and his next court date is set for Sept. 10 in Rolling Meadows.