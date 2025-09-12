Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 12, 2025 8:01pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man in McKinley Park, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Aaron Zawadzki, 21, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Zawadzki was arrested on Wednesday in the 5500 block of S. Hamlin Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 26-year-old man in the 3500 block of S. Archer Avenue on Sept. 7. 

Zawadzki's next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.

