Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park: police

A Chicago man was charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man in McKinley Park, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Aaron Zawadzki, 21, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Zawadzki was arrested on Wednesday in the 5500 block of S. Hamlin Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 26-year-old man in the 3500 block of S. Archer Avenue on Sept. 7.

Zawadzki's next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.