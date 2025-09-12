Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man in McKinley Park, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Aaron Zawadzki, 21, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
Zawadzki was arrested on Wednesday in the 5500 block of S. Hamlin Avenue. He was identified as the suspect who fatally shot a 26-year-old man in the 3500 block of S. Archer Avenue on Sept. 7.
Zawadzki's next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.