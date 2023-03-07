Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of woman at north suburban motel

A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting a woman last weekend at a motel in north suburban Glenview.

Melvin Trimble, 37, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 27-year-old Aliyaha Frierson, Glenview police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Motel 6 located in the 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Frierson with an apparent gunshot wound and began to perform life-saving measures, police said. Frierson, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Melvin Trimble, 37. (Glenview police)

While attending to Frierson, police arrested Trimble and recovered a firearm, according to police.

Trimble was scheduled for bond court Tuesday.

Glenview Police Detectives are investigating. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.