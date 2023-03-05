Chicago woman found fatally shot at motel in northern suburbs

A woman from Chicago was shot to death at a motel in Glenview Sunday morning.

Glenview police responded to reports of a person shot just after 5 a.m. at the Motel 6 located in the 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound and began life-saving measures.

While attending to the victim, police arrested a suspect and recovered a firearm.

The victim, later identified as Aliyaha Frierson, 27, was pronounced dead on scene.

Glenview Police Detectives are investigating. There is no further information to release at this time.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.