Chicago man allegedly had multiple computer files containing child pornography

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 26, 2024 8:49pm CST
Jose Rodriguez, 56

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with possession of child pornography, police said.

Jose Rodriguez, 56, faces one felony count of possession of child pornography.

The charge stems from an Oct. 17 incident in which Rodriguez allegedly possessed multiple computer files containing child pornography, according to police.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday by members of the Chicago Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in collaboration with Special Investigations Unit detectives.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.