Chicago man charged following deadly shooting in Little Village

A Chicago man was charged following a fatal shooting in Little Village earlier this month.

Cristian Vega, 25, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on June 9 in the 3900 block of West 31st Street.

Police said Vega fatally shot a 21-year-old man at approximately 8:32 p.m.

Another man was wounded by gunfire at the same time. The 35-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

Vega was arrested in the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue on Saturday. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday.