Chicago man charged same day as I-290 shooting in northwest suburbs, police say

The Brief Shots were fired at a vehicle on I-290 westbound near Golf Road Friday morning. Illinois State Police arrested a 29-year-old Chicago man later that day. No one was hurt, and the suspect is awaiting his first court appearance.



A Chicago man was arrested and charged the same day he allegedly fired shots at another vehicle on I-290 in the northwest suburbs.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police say 29-year-old Reginald McGee was arrested Friday after shots were fired at a vehicle on Interstate 290 westbound near Golf Road around 7:55 a.m.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

After an investigation, officers identified McGee as a suspect. He was arrested later that day and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Reginald McGee | ISP

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

What's next:

McGee is being held in custody while he waits for his first court appearance.