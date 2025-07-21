Chicago man charged same day as I-290 shooting in northwest suburbs, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged the same day he allegedly fired shots at another vehicle on I-290 in the northwest suburbs.
What we know:
The Illinois State Police say 29-year-old Reginald McGee was arrested Friday after shots were fired at a vehicle on Interstate 290 westbound near Golf Road around 7:55 a.m.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
After an investigation, officers identified McGee as a suspect. He was arrested later that day and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
Reginald McGee | ISP
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led to the shooting.
What's next:
McGee is being held in custody while he waits for his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.