Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

article

A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021.

Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021.

The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near 79th Street when he was shot in the hip by someone in another vehicle.

Charges against McWright were approved by the Cook County State's Attorney on Tuesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He is being held at the Danville Correctional Center on unrelated charges.

There is no further information available.