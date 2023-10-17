Chicago man charged in Bridgeport shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last June in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Shawn Turner, 34, allegedly shot a 48-year-old man on June 16 in the 3600 block of South Wells Street, according to police.

He was arrested Monday in the same bock as his residence, in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue, police said.

Turner was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. A detention hearing is scheduled for Turner Tuesday.

No further information was provided.