Chicago man charged in drive-by shooting of 3-year-old boy

A 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged with shooting a toddler in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood in February.

Police said Andy Wallace was identified as the man who opened fire in the Feb. 22 drive-by shooting of a 3-year-old boy in the 4500 block of West Congress. The boy was shot on the right side of his face.

A 36-year-old woman who was inside the car at the time was not injured, and took the child to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Wallace was arrested in the 1600 block of West 48th Court in Cicero. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm, and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, police said.

Wallace is due in central bond court Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.