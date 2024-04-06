Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in fatal Chatham shooting

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 6, 2024 8:26am CDT
Chatham
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead in Chatham earlier this year. 

Dontrell Anderson, 26, was arrested Friday in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Police say Anderson fatally shot a 24-year-old woman on Feb. 18 around 10 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Vernon Avenue.

He was extradited to Chicago from Wisconsin and was charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. 

Anderson was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday. 

Dontrell Anderson (CPD)