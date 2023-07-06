Chicago man charged in fatal stabbing in Irving Park

A man has been charged with murder in a stabbing last month in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Daniel Macias, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing a man, who appeared to be in his 30s and 40s, around 10 p.m. on June 29 in the 3700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Macias was arrested Tuesday in the same block of his residence, the 3000 block of West Addison Avenue. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Macias is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.