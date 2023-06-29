Chicago police: Person fatally stabbed in Irving Park

Chicago police found a person stabbed to death in Irving Park Wednesday night.

An unidentified male was found unresponsive on the ground in the 3700 block of North Kedzie Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are currently investigating the incident.