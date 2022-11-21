Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting

article

A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.

Reitinger, of Woodlawn, was arrested Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, police said.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal.

Reitinger is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.