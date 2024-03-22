Chicago man charged in Morgan Park carjacking

article

An 18-year-old was charged in connection with an armed carjacking this month in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Santana Chattman allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 42-year-old woman on March 14 in the 1500 block of West 111th Street, police said.

Chattman was arrested Wednesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated hijacking with a firearm.

Chattman has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was immediately available.