Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on I-94

A man has been charged in connection with a road rage shooting on I-94 last July on Chicago's South Side.

Tyrone Booker, 33, allegedly open fired on a vehicle during a "road rage incident" on July 21 in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 26th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The victim was not injured in the shooting.

An arrest warrant was approved for Brooker on Oct. 25 and he was taken into custody Thursday. Booker. of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He has yet to attend his detention hearing, according to ISP.