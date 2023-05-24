Chicago man charged in stabbing, robbery on Near West Side

A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing and robbery Tuesday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

Tramain Bates, 41, allegedly held up a 52-year-old man at knifepoint and stabbed him around 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

Bates was arrested minutes later in the same block, police said.

He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, both felonies.

Bates, of the South Loop, is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.