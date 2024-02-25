Chicago man charged in West Side armed robbery: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint in West Garfield Park on Saturday morning.

Police say Terrell Gordon, 19, robbed a 32-year-old man in the 300 block of South Kildare Avenue and was arrested moments later just a few blocks away.

The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m.

Gordan was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with two misdemeanors and was issued two traffic citations.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday.