Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in West Side armed robbery: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Terrell Gordon (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint in West Garfield Park on Saturday morning. 

Police say Terrell Gordon, 19, robbed a 32-year-old man in the 300 block of South Kildare Avenue and was arrested moments later just a few blocks away. 

The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m. 

Gordan was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with two misdemeanors and was issued two traffic citations. 

His detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday. 