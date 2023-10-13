Chicago man charged in West Side carjacking

A man has been charged in connection with a carjacking last March in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Victor Visinaiz, 26, allegedly stole a car by force from a 38-year-old woman on March 31 in the 3000 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to police. He was arrested Wednesday in the 3500 block of South Pulaski Road.

Visinaiz was charged with vehicular hijacking and robbery, both felonies. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday at the Cook County Courthouse.

No further information was immediately available.