Chicago man charged in West Side shooting

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last May in the Austin neighborhood.

Melvin Wilkerson, 42, is accused of shooting a 36-year-old man in both legs on May 29 in the 700 block of North Pine Avenue, according to police.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Wilkerson was arrested Saturday in the 800 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and obstructing identification.

Wilkerson is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.