Chicago man charged in Jeffery Manor shooting

A man was charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Chicago's Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Jalen Boyd, 20, allegedly shot a 24-year-old man in the arm while they were arguing on June 10 in the 9600 block of South Bensley Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Boyd was arrested Wednesday in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

Boyd was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Friday. No further information was provided.