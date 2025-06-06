Chicago man charged with murder in 2024 shooting

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2024 shooting that killed Fabian Jesus Ruiz-Mora in Washington Park. Police say Yorgelder Hernandez was arrested Tuesday on the same block where the fatal shooting occurred during an argument last July. He is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.



A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting last summer in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Yorgelder Hernandez was arrested Tuesday in the 6100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, the same block where the shooting happened on July 25, 2024.

The backstory:

According to Chicago police, Hernandez was identified as the person who shot and killed a 26-year-old man following an argument in an alley.

The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive. The victim, who was reportedly arguing with Hernandez, was shot multiple times. His family began driving him to the hospital and flagged down police a few blocks away. Paramedics transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as 26-year-old Fabian Jesus Ruiz-Mora.

Hernandez is now charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Friday.

No additional details have been released.