Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man fatally shot woman in head, then set her home on fire in 2023: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 14, 2024 5:56am CST
West Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Joshua Mims, 37

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head and then setting her home on fire last year.

Joshua Mims, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson for allegedly killing 32-year-old Raquel Adams and setting her residence on fire on May 12, 2023. 

Police said officers on patrol that morning noticed a small fire along the side of Adams’ home in the 6400 block of South Damen Avenue. When officers searched the property, they discovered Adams unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Woman's body found near fire in West Englewood

A woman was found shot to death as crews responded to a fire at a house early Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Following a joint investigation, the Chicago Police Department, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Mims on Tuesday.

Mims is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday.