Chicago man charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police say he shot a 60-year-old man on the West Side Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The victim was near a vacant lot in the 4000 block of W. 5th Street around 12:52 p.m. when 56-year-old Richard Bradford approached and fired a handgun, striking him in the back, according to police.
The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital and initially reported in good condition.
Bradford was arrested at the scene minutes after the shooting and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
What's next:
Bradford has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.