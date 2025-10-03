Chicago man charged in West Side shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged after allegedly shooting a 60-year-old on the West Side Wednesday afternoon. The victim was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. Richard Bradford, 56, was arrested at the scene and faces a felony aggravated battery charge.



What we know:

The victim was near a vacant lot in the 4000 block of W. 5th Street around 12:52 p.m. when 56-year-old Richard Bradford approached and fired a handgun, striking him in the back, according to police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

Bradford was arrested at the scene minutes after the shooting and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

Bradford has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.