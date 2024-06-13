Chicago man charged with robbing SW Side business at gunpoint

article

A 25-year-old man was charged with robbing a Brighton Park business at gunpoint earlier this month.

Angelino Velazquez allegedly entered a business around 4:30 p.m. and took property at gunpoint from the store located in the 4400 block of South California Avenue, police said.

Velazquez was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon.

Velazquez, of Little Village, has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.