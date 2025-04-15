Chicago man charged in 29-year-old woman’s stabbing death, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 29-year-old woman on Saturday. Nurmuhammed Inus, 35, allegedly stabbed the 29-year-old woman during an altercation. A local alderman said the suspect and victim were believed to have known each other.



A Chicago man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a 29-year-old woman on the city’s North Side last Saturday night.

What we know:

Nurmuhammed Inus, 35, was arrested last Saturday in the 5400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Nurmuhammed Inus (Chicago Police Department)

About a half hour before the arrest, police responded to the 2700 block of West Balmoral Avenue in Lincoln Square where they found the woman with a stab wound to her torso.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Mairunnisa B. Osman.

Police said Inus allegedly fatally stabbed the woman during a physical altercation and fled the scene.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) said in an email to constituents that the victim and suspect were believed to have known each other and that the attack was likely domestic.

What's next:

Inus is expected to have a detention hearing on Tuesday.