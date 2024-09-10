Chicago man charged in violent CTA Red Line stabbing in Uptown

article

A Chicago man has been charged in a CTA Red Line stabbing that left a passenger critically injured earlier this month.

Trent Prusinski, 23, was arrested on Monday near his home in the 1200 block of W. Leland Avenue.

Police had been searching for the suspect who stabbed a 27-year-old man several times at 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The victim was on a northbound train near the Wilson Station in Uptown when Prusinski attacked him.

Prusinski was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

In an initial report, police said the stabbing happened following a fight between Prusinski and the victim.