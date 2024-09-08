Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in Uptown Red Line stabbing

article

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing a passenger on the CTA Red Line earlier this month.

The suspect attacked the victim on a northbound train near the Wilson Station in Uptown around 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Police said the suspect was described as a white man between 20 and 35 years old. He was about 6 feet tall and weighed roughly 200–215 pounds. The offender stabbed the victim multiple times. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be responsible for a separate attack that happened on the Red Line near Fullerton on Aug. 1.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baby blue baseball cap, a green pullover hoodie, dark Adidas joggers, white and orange gym shoes, and carrying a dark backpack. He is also described as having blond hair, glasses, and a bandage wrapped around his right hand.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives – Violent Crime Office at (312)-744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.