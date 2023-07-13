Chicago man charged in Grand Crossing armed carjacking

article

A Chicago man was charged in an armed carjacking on the South Side Wednesday.

Police say Darrius Fields, 34, was arrested just hours after taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 21-year-old man in Grand Crossing.

The carjacking occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

Fields was charged with several felonies related to the armed carjacking and faces a misdemeanor charge for driving on a revoked license.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.