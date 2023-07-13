Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in Grand Crossing armed carjacking

Grand Crossing
Darrius Fields (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in an armed carjacking on the South Side Wednesday. 

Police say Darrius Fields, 34, was arrested just hours after taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 21-year-old man in Grand Crossing

The carjacking occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue. 

Fields was charged with several felonies related to the armed carjacking and faces a misdemeanor charge for driving on a revoked license. 

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 