Chicago man charged with armed robbery at LeClaire Courts store

Charges were filed against a man after he allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in LeClaire Courts Tuesday afternoon.

Darnell Glover, 24, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of West 45th Street for robbing a retail business just 20 minutes earlier.

Police say Glover took property at point from a store in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

Glover was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Wednesday.