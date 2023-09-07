Chicago man charged with attacking 2 officers in Lawndale

A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking two Chicago police officers Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Dantrell Dehart, 30, was arrested Tuesday in East Garfield Park. According to CPD, Dehart battered two police officers in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue.

He was charged with one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of resisting or obstructing peace officers.

Dehart is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was provided.