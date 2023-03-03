Chicago man charged with attacking, threatening girl on Loop CTA platform

article

A man was charged in connection with an attack on a 16-year-old girl last month on a CTA platform in the Loop.

Lijah Graham, 45, is accused of threatening the teen and striking her arm while they were at the Harold Washington Library station at 1 W. Van Buren St., according to police.

Graham was arrested Thursday in the South Loop neighborhood.

After investigation, police determined Graham has a history of violent behavior against youth and was not in compliance with his annual registration.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Graham, of East Garfield Park, was charged with aggravated battery of a transit passenger and failure to register as a violent offender of youth.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.