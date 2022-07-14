Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-94 shooting

article

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to an expressway shooting in Calumet City last month.

Mark A. Hall, 25, faces two counts of attempted murder.

At about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an expressway shooting that occurred on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Boulevard.

After investigating the incident, Hall was taken into custody on Monday.

His bond was set at $200,000.