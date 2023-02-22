Chicago man charged with beating 2 women, shooting teen in West Side parking lot

article

A Chicago man was charged after allegedly beating two women and shooting a teenage boy in North Lawndale earlier this week.

Police say Michael Roquemore, 34, was arrested on Monday just before 3 a.m. after a fight that ended in gunfire in a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.

Roquemore attacked a 17-year-old girl and 23-year-old woman before shooting a 17-year-old boy.

He was arrested about 20 minutes after the incident by responding officers.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.