Chicago man charged with carjacking 24-year-old at gunpoint

A 22-year-old was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood last year, according to police.

Chicago police said Marcus Calhoun, of Chicago, was identified as one of the offenders who carjacked a 24-year-old man at gunpoint in the 12000 block of South Harvard on Dec. 2, 2021.

He was arrested in the 2800 block of South California. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He is due in central bond court Wednesday, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.