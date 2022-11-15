Chicago man charged with kidnapping, carjacking after allegedly stealing car with baby inside

article

A man is facing several charges after carjacking a vehicle that had an infant inside and crashing into several cars Sunday in the Loop,

Pherris Harrington, 26, is accused of forcefully taking a car from a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man at gunpoint around 11:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 2-month-old baby was inside the vehicle during the carjacking, police said.

Harrington drove to the Loop where he struck several vehicles and tried to flee on foot in the 100 block of North Lower Wacker Drive, police said.

As he was being taken into custody, Harrington battered a responding officer and a paramedic, police said.

Harrington, of South Chicago, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, vehicular hijacking with a weapon, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID, resisting a peace officer, two counts of battery and one count of leaving the scene.

The baby was not injured in the incident and was safely reunited with its family.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.