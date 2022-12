article

A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer.

Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3.

Humphrey was arrested Tuesday for the murder and appeared in court Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.