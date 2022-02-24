Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 2, critically injuring 1 in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jesus Hernandez, 59 | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of two in Chicago on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, in the 4900 block of South Marshfield – Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood – Jesus Hernandez, 59, was arrested just hours after a 42-year-old man and 39-year-old man were fatally shot in a residence in a home.

A third man, 28, was critically wounded in the shooting, with gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder and back, police said. 

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Hernandez is facing two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder. 

He is due in central bond court on Thursday 

No additional information is available at this time.  