Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old woman in 2020

A Chicago man was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman on the West Side in 2020.

Police say James Armstrong, 26, was arrested Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old woman.

Armstrong allegedly shot her on Dec, 20 at 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time