Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old at gas station during argument

article

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September.

Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

According to police, around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 3, Evans allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said the victim got into an argument with Evans at the gas station. Evans allegedly pulled a gun out of a fanny pack and shot the victim multiple times in the chest, forearm and finger.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and died later.

Evans was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.