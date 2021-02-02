Chicago man charged with July carjacking in Skokie

A Chicago man is facing a federal carjacking charge after allegedly stealing a vehicle last summer in Skokie.

Omarion Franklin, 18, allegedly violently carjacked an Infinity G35 sedan from someone in the north suburb on July 12, 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

Franklin is currently in custody and is awaiting arraignment, the attorney’s office said.

If convicted, the carjacking is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, the attorney’s office said.