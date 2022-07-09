Chicago man charged with murder after woman was found dead in Uptown alley

article

A Chicago man has been charged with killing a woman in Uptown.

Tyson Tillman, 38, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, a woman was found dead in an alley in the 4500 block of North Malden Street at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy found that she died from multiple injuries in a fall from height, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Tillman engaged in a physical altercation with the woman, who succumbed to her injuries.

He was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and was charged accordingly.