Chicago man charged with murder in East Garfield Park shooting

article

Charges have been filed against a man in connection to a shooting on the West Side last spring.

Christopher Hurt, 29, of Chicago, was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman on May 16, 2023.

The incident happened in the first block of South Whipple Street. Police found the victim lying in the street at about 6:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police they saw gunfire coming from a silver sedan which fled the scene.

Hurt's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.