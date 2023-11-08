Chicago man charged with murder in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a man in connection to a shooting on the West Side last spring.
Christopher Hurt, 29, of Chicago, was arrested Monday for the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old woman on May 16, 2023.
The incident happened in the first block of South Whipple Street. Police found the victim lying in the street at about 6:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness told police they saw gunfire coming from a silver sedan which fled the scene.
Hurt's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.