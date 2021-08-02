Chicago man charged with murder in fatal Carpentersville shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in suburban Carpentersville.

On July 29, Jamar Robinson, 29, allegedly fired multiple shots at 30-year-old Jorge Sanchez at an apartment complex in the first block of Oxford Road, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said. Sanchez’s body was found in a hallway.

Prosecutors said Robinson previously dated someone who lived in the building, and Sanchez was staying in an apartment adjacent to the former girlfriend’s apartment.

Robinson, of Austin on the West Side, was ordered held on $3 million bail Saturday, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He is due back in court Wednesday.