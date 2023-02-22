Chicago man charged with murder in West Side shooting

article

A man was charged with fatally shooting another man last November in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Derrick Skipper, 40, is accused of shooting 29-year-old Chris Head during an argument on Nov. 14 in the 4300 block of West 16th Street, according to police. Head was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Skipper was arrested Tuesday in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Skipper is due in bond court Wednesday.