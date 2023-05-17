Chicago man charged with ripping off home improvement stores

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a "large-scale scheme" ripping off home improvement stores.

Lamont Thompson, 49, is accused of committing retail thefts by exchanging falsified sales tax returns for gift cards, according to Chicago police.

The crimes were committed at several home improvement stores including one in the 1300 block of South Clinton Street, police said.

Thompson was arrested Tuesday in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue in Austin.

He was charged with four counts of retail theft greater than $300 and one count of continuing financial crimes enterprises.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.