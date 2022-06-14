Chicago man charged with robbery of Louis Vuitton in Northbrook

A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly storming a suburban Louis Vuitton store last year with a large group that stole nearly $80,000 in merchandise.

On Oct. 5, 2021, police say Tony Simmons and seven other people forced their way into the Louis Vuitton store at the Northbrook Court Mall and stole purses and luggage.

The merchandise was valued at $77,692.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to police, some of the stolen bags had GPS trackers on them. Officers were able to locate one of the discarded trackers along Interstate 94.

The tracker was sent to a crime lab to check for forensics, and a palm print was found on the device.

The investigation found that palm print belonged to 19-year-old Simmons, police said.

Tony Simmons | Northbrook Police Department

In addition, police say other evidence placed Simmons at the scene of the crime.

"We want to thank all the officers and detectives for all their hard work, determination, and dedication to ensure the apprehension of this offender," the village of Northbrook said in a statement.