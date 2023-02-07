Chicago man charged with robbing South Side businesses

article

A man was charged in connection with three thefts at South Side businesses dating back to last September.

Anthony Leftridge, 38, is accused of robbing a retail business on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He robbed the same business at gunpoint on Jan. 16, police said.

Leftridge is also accused of stealing from a convenience store on Jan. 12 in the 10600 block of South Pulaski Road.

Leftridge was taken into custody Sunday after trying to flee police in the 11500 block of South Church Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was charged with armed robbery, robbery, four counts of resisting a peace officer, attempting to flee an officer and retail theft of merchandise less than $300.

Leftridge, of Morgan Park, is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.