Chicago man charged with shooting 2 people, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park

A 30-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder and attempted murder for shooting two men, one fatally, in Garfield Park in August.

Tevell Ford, of Garfield Park, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Tevell Ford, 30

Chicago police identified Ford as the offender who killed a 31-year-old man and wounded a 38-year-old man in a shooting in the 2700 block of West Jackson on Aug. 1.

Ford was placed into custody and charged accordingly.