Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon.

Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Gilmore allegedly fatally shot a 19-year-old man and a 31-year-old man who were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans.

Gilmore also allegedly shot and wounded a 35-year-old man.

Moments after the shooting, Gilmore was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was released.